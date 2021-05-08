Lipe & Dalton Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.92 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

