Lipe & Dalton Has $193,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Facebook were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

