Lipe & Dalton Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. CBRE Group comprises 1.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

