Lipe & Dalton Sells 350 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

V opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

