Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 657,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,295. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Liquidia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

