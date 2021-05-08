Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $67.31 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Liquity has a market cap of $67.31 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $24.10 or 0.00040674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00253979 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 71,648.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01114931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 365.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.00745838 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.