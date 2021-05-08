Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.26. 183,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,625,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

