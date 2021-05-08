Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 8.6%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$15.07. Approximately 536,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 892,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.49.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.63.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

