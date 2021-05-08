LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. 687,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,057. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,129 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

