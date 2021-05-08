Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.40. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

