Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Tops $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,533.18 or 0.06079732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.65 or 0.02458345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.85 or 0.00607175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00208254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.22 or 0.00829784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.79 or 0.00672450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.51 or 0.00558399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

