LSV Asset Management Buys 5,027,154 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.91% of The Kraft Heinz worth $445,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

