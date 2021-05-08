LSV Asset Management Has $262.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 204.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.70% of General Mills worth $262,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

