LSV Asset Management Sells 179,387 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,769,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,387 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $248,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,374. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

