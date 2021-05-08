LSV Asset Management Sells 226,301 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226,301 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.44% of American Financial Group worth $334,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

