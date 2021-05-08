LSV Asset Management Sells 636,127 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048,043 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 636,127 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $554,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

EBAY stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

