LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,706 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $375,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

