Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LDL opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Lydall has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $706.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

