Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.63.

LYFT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,766,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,956. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 150,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $8,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 157,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lyft by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

