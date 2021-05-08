MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 2,334 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 63.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock remained flat at $$145.56 during midday trading on Friday. 4,181,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

