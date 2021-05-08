MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 600 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $216.50. 5,774,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $229.72. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.