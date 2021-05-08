MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,452. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.