MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $765,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

