MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 680 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,290,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after buying an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6,062.9% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,513,000.

ARKW traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.25. 2,956,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $148.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $191.13.

