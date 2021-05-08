MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.