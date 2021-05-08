MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 365 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,074,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,068,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

RETA stock traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. 687,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,792. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.45.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

