Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $93.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 91,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,494. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

