Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,529 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

