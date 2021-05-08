MANTRA DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.51 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $103.10 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

