Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2285 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Manulife Financial has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

