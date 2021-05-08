Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 139430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

