MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,688. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

