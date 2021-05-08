Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett Buys 82 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A. Lynne Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,220.37 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,067.22.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

