Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,220.37 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,067.22.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

