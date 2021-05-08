Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Lowered by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.12.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM opened at $378.28 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $378.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

