MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

