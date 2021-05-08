MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $112.90.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

