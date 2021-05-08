Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.40. 2,936,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

