Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Matador Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 290,635 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.