Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $21.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,185.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

