Maxim Group Increases Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $135.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

