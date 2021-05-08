Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca Sells 3,450 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00.

MXIM opened at $96.58 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,027,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

