McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

MCFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

MCFE stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.09. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

