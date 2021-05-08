McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $303,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

