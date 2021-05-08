McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 264.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $197.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

