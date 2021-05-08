McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in McKesson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $197.61 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

