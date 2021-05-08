Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of HBI opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

