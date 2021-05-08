Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $913,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.04 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

