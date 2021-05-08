Medifast, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE MED opened at $278.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.47. Medifast has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

