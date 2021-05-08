MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist increased their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.